Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Position Reduced by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,367 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Gates Industrial during the second quarter worth approximately $1,581,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 95.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,567,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,332,000 after buying an additional 767,457 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the first quarter valued at $5,189,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 166.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,950,000 after buying an additional 506,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 22.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after buying an additional 64,096 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Gates Industrial in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Gates Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc sold 28,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $441,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial stock opened at $16.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $18.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.76.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Gates Industrial’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

