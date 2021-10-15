Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the September 15th total of 2,200,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 870,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GATO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Gatos Silver from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Gatos Silver from $24.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gatos Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of GATO opened at $12.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.78. Gatos Silver has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10.

In related news, major shareholder Electrum Silver Us Llc sold 2,500,000 shares of Gatos Silver stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $35,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Gatos Silver by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 136,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 9,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.37% of the company’s stock.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

