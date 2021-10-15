Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) & Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK) Head to Head Contrast

Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK) and Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Video River Networks and Gazit Globe, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Video River Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A Gazit Globe 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Video River Networks and Gazit Globe’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Video River Networks $1.63 million 11.35 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A Gazit Globe $700.43 million 1.84 -$190.09 million N/A N/A

Video River Networks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gazit Globe.

Profitability

This table compares Video River Networks and Gazit Globe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Video River Networks 19.13% 269.53% 60.38% Gazit Globe 4.24% 0.78% 0.25%

Volatility and Risk

Video River Networks has a beta of -0.97, meaning that its stock price is 197% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gazit Globe has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Video River Networks beats Gazit Globe on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Video River Networks

Video River Networks, Inc. is a technology holding, which engages in the management of portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics assets and businesses. Its assets include operations that design, develop, manufacture, and sell electric vehicles and design, manufacture, install and sell power controls, battery technology, wireless technology, and residential utility meters and remote, mission-critical devices mostly engineered through artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic technologies. The company was founded on April 26, 1983 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

About Gazit Globe

Gazit-Globe Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of income-producing real estate around the world, and focuses on grocery-anchored shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: North Europe, Central and East Europe, Israel, Brazil, United States, and Other Segments. The company was founded by Chaim Katzman in May 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

