Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the September 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GBERY traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.39. Geberit has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $84.67.

Get Geberit alerts:

GBERY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Geberit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Geberit presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. It offers installation and flushing systems such as installation systems, cisterns and mechanisms; bathroom system such as bathroom ceramics and furniture, showers and bathtubs, taps and controls, and shower toilets; and piping systems such as building drainage and supply systems.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.