Genaro Network (GNX) Price Reaches $0.0129 on Major Exchanges

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One Genaro Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0129 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. Genaro Network has a total market capitalization of $3.53 million and $2.32 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00043870 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.73 or 0.00206464 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.89 or 0.00092674 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Genaro Network Profile

Genaro Network is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 274,171,061 coins. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

