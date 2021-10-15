Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.41. Genco Shipping & Trading posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,300%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $4.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Genco Shipping & Trading.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $84.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.51 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.53%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GNK. BTIG Research began coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genco Shipping & Trading has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.57.

Shares of NYSE GNK traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.16. 641,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.30 million, a PE ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.00. Genco Shipping & Trading has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $22.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.10 and its 200 day moving average is $17.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -114.29%.

In other news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $1,775,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 2,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $58,450.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,189.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 923,739 shares of company stock worth $16,667,820. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNK. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter worth about $316,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 49,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter worth about $2,279,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 724.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 364,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 320,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.