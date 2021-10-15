Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Research Coverage Started at Truist Securities

Stock analysts at Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. started coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $505.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.19.

Generac stock opened at $433.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Generac has a 12 month low of $198.85 and a 12 month high of $466.92. The company has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $425.45 and its 200-day moving average is $382.99.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.36 million. Research analysts anticipate that Generac will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Generac by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,522,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Generac by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Generac by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Generac by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,659,000 after acquiring an additional 31,828 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

