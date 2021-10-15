Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) shares rose 4.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $454.91 and last traded at $454.29. Approximately 19,550 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 794,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $433.75.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GNRC. began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Truist began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $425.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $382.99. The stock has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The firm had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. As a group, analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total transaction of $2,012,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 66.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 257.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generac Company Profile (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

