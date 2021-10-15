General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Short Interest Up 75.3% in September

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 75.3% from the September 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

General American Investors stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.42. The company had a trading volume of 18,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,816. General American Investors has a 1 year low of $32.76 and a 1 year high of $45.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in General American Investors by 2.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 383,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after buying an additional 9,097 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in General American Investors by 106.6% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 187,083 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after buying an additional 96,539 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in General American Investors by 7.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of General American Investors by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of General American Investors by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. 22.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

