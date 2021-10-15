General Electric (LON:GEC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $46.79

Shares of General Electric (LON:GEC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 46.79 ($0.61) and traded as high as GBX 105.53 ($1.38). General Electric shares last traded at GBX 105.53 ($1.38), with a volume of 391 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion and a PE ratio of -40.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 102.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 46.79.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 0.08%. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous dividend of $0.01. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.36%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

