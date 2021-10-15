Genesis Shards (GS) Price Hits $0.20 on Exchanges

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. Genesis Shards has a total market capitalization of $2.44 million and approximately $21,938.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Genesis Shards has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. One Genesis Shards coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00069998 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.32 or 0.00108402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.80 or 0.00070528 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,521.89 or 0.99066637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,824.32 or 0.06158181 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Genesis Shards Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

