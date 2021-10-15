Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,660,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,727 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.89% of Genpact worth $75,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 66.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 221,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,080,000 after acquiring an additional 88,704 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Genpact during the second quarter worth $109,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Genpact by 55.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 163,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,428,000 after buying an additional 58,034 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Genpact by 40.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 284,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,933,000 after buying an additional 82,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Genpact by 85.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 304,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,833,000 after buying an additional 139,867 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genpact alerts:

In related news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $100,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE G opened at $49.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $52.75. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $988.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.21 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.