Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Hits New 52-Week High at $89.41

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $89.41 and last traded at $86.79, with a volume of 154579 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.83.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on THRM shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Gentherm in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentherm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.63.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $266.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.41 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $68,945.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $131,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,211 shares in the company, valued at $816,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,770 shares of company stock worth $224,146 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THRM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Gentherm by 34.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 13,184 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 15.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,109 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 6,310 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 182.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 126,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,340,000 after buying an additional 81,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Company Profile (NASDAQ:THRM)

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

