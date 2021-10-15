GeoDB (GEO) Trading Down 16.7% Over Last Week

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One GeoDB coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0609 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, GeoDB has traded down 16.7% against the dollar. GeoDB has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and $38,674.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00044368 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.80 or 0.00208459 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.80 or 0.00092654 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

GeoDB Profile

GeoDB (GEO) is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,035,915 coins. The official website for GeoDB is www.geodb.com . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoDB

