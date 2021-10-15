Geoffrey Gates Scott Sells 50,000 Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Geoffrey Gates Scott sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,055,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Geoffrey Gates Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Geoffrey Gates Scott sold 20,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $124,000.00.

Shares of AEHR traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,787. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.58. The company has a market cap of $517.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.89 and a beta of 1.46. Aehr Test Systems has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $21.36.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 12.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.32%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEHR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 430.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 57,131 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,021,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 16,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AEHR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $12.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

