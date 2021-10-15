Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.79.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,701,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $468,691,000 after buying an additional 893,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,945,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $219,497,000 after buying an additional 72,266 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,770,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,340,000 after buying an additional 177,874 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,140,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,937,000 after buying an additional 696,469 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,992,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,473,000 after buying an additional 993,551 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $36.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $40.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.74 and a 200-day moving average of $35.78.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $747.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 225.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is -344.44%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

