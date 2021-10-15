Gitcoin (GTC) Price Down 0.2% This Week

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 15th. In the last week, Gitcoin has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Gitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.06 or 0.00013118 BTC on popular exchanges. Gitcoin has a market capitalization of $114.37 million and approximately $30.07 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00043987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.37 or 0.00209051 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.07 or 0.00092941 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Gitcoin Coin Profile

GTC is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity . Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gitcoin

