Gladstone Capital Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Gladstone Capital has decreased its dividend by 5.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Gladstone Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 98.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.7%.

Shares of GLAD stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.45. 439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,691. The company has a market cap of $392.78 million, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.25. Gladstone Capital has a 1 year low of $6.97 and a 1 year high of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.18 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 112.35%. As a group, analysts predict that Gladstone Capital will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gladstone Capital stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) by 79.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Gladstone Capital were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLAD shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Gladstone Capital in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

