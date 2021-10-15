Gladstone Commercial Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1253 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Gladstone Commercial has raised its dividend by 0.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Gladstone Commercial has a payout ratio of -833.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.4%.

NASDAQ GOOD traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $21.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,358. The firm has a market cap of $799.31 million, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.82. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $15.78 and a 52 week high of $23.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $33.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 10.40%. Analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gladstone Commercial stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,815 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.31% of Gladstone Commercial worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Aegis boosted their target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gladstone Commercial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

