Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Gladstone Investment has increased its dividend by 12.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Gladstone Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 71.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.5%.

NASDAQ:GAIN traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.73. 521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,013. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average is $14.18. Gladstone Investment has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $15.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.11 million, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.55.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 140.05% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.83 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Gladstone Investment by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Gladstone Investment by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 12.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

