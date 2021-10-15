Gladstone Land Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:LAND)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0452 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Gladstone Land has raised its dividend payment by 2.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Gladstone Land has a payout ratio of -186.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.0%.

NASDAQ:LAND traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.05. 18,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,287. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.12 and its 200-day moving average is $22.84. The stock has a market cap of $722.09 million, a P/E ratio of -68.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18. Gladstone Land has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $26.04.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.27). Gladstone Land had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that Gladstone Land will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gladstone Land stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,046 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.20% of Gladstone Land worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LAND shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

