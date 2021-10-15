Glazer Capital LLC Sells 277,848 Shares of Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU)

Glazer Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 525,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277,848 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Progress Acquisition were worth $5,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGRWU. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Progress Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,682,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Progress Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,266,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Progress Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,186,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Progress Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,308,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progress Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,955,000.

Shares of Progress Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,713. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00. Progress Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $10.39.

Progress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

