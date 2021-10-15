Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) to Issue $0.10 Dividend

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) declared a dividend on Friday, October 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of GLBZ traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.50. 5,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.01. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $13.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.17.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 17.91%.

Glen Burnie Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking business through the The Bank of Glen Burnie. The firm also acquires, holds, and disposes real property, through GBB Properties, Inc Its loan portfolio comprises consumer, residential real estate, indirect, commercial, construction, and commercial real estate loans.

