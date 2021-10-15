Global Social Chain Price Reaches $0.0052 on Exchanges (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 15th. Global Social Chain has a total market capitalization of $3.04 million and $31,807.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Global Social Chain has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Global Social Chain alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00044397 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.17 or 0.00206872 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.85 or 0.00092491 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Global Social Chain Coin Profile

Global Social Chain is a coin. It was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,202,797 coins. Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Global Social Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Global Social Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.