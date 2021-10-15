Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Short Interest Update

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 39.7% from the September 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AIQ opened at $31.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.07. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $22.98 and a 1 year high of $32.32.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,973 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,606 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned 2.67% of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF worth $4,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

