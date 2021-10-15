Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Acquires 1,231 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for about 1.5% of Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $31,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIS. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 19.6% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.24. 80,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,386,797. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.78. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.33 and a twelve month high of $155.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $76.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 869.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 2,222 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.54.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

