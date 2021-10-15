Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. owned about 0.09% of Diamondback Energy worth $15,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,645,853 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,938,439,000 after acquiring an additional 357,012 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $784,588,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,329,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $969,798,000 after acquiring an additional 62,003 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,187,580 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $393,115,000 after acquiring an additional 390,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,352,799 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $314,279,000 after acquiring an additional 117,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FANG shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.24.

Diamondback Energy stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.17. The stock had a trading volume of 48,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.18 and its 200 day moving average is $82.96. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $114.10.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

