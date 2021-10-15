Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,063 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.4% of Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $31,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cartenna Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $5,160,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 30.1% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 85.8% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 216,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $744,767,000 after purchasing an additional 99,957 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 38,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $131,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unified Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.0% during the second quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,390,713. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,155.72.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $79.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3,379.46. The company had a trading volume of 223,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,414,051. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,350.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,371.01. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

