Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Has $18 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,884 shares during the quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $17,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BAC. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.24.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,536,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,540,023. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $23.12 and a 52-week high of $45.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

