Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Has $36.85 Million Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 744,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,256 shares during the quarter. TC Energy accounts for 1.7% of Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. owned about 0.08% of TC Energy worth $36,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in TC Energy by 123.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 54.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 65.3% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

TC Energy stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.13. The stock had a trading volume of 37,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,765. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.24. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $53.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 16.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6917 per share. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.94%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

