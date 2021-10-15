Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Has $63.22 Million Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 901,899 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,575 shares during the period. The Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises approximately 2.9% of Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $63,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,178,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,935,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,467 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,716,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,082,498,000 after buying an additional 2,566,112 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,226,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $647,336,000 after buying an additional 767,464 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,733,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,841,000 after buying an additional 2,604,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,464,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,899,000 after buying an additional 649,944 shares in the last quarter. 48.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.86. 28,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,697,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.25. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $42.90 and a 52-week high of $73.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.41%.

TD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.16.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

