Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Has $87.61 Million Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,187,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 190,883 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises approximately 4.0% of Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. owned 0.11% of Enbridge worth $87,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 95.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 48.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENB traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $42.65. 83,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,219,612. The stock has a market cap of $86.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $42.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.6645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 147.51%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.46.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

