Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Has $9.74 Million Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. decreased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $9,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.6% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 18.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Bank of America cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $597.96.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $5.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $630.37. 4,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $602.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $570.52. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $424.03 and a twelve month high of $629.40.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.00, for a total transaction of $3,025,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.99, for a total value of $3,351,891.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,879 shares of company stock worth $46,342,288. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

