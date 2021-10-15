Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Increases Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,583 shares during the period. Nutrien accounts for about 1.5% of Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Nutrien worth $33,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Nutrien by 2,177,681.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,880,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,726,000 after buying an additional 5,879,740 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Nutrien by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,802,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,148,000 after buying an additional 2,336,902 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 34.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,267,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,063 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 9.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,045,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 368.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,973,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,347 shares during the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

NYSE:NTR traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.32. 106,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,903,776. The company has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $37.79 and a 12 month high of $72.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.67.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 102.22%.

NTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.64.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.