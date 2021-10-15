Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Purchases New Shares in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 693,690 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $14,353,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 1,025.3% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOLD. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.27.

GOLD stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.13. 888,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,523,861. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $29.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.30%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

