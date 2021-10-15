GokuMarket Credit Price Tops $0.51 on Top Exchanges (GMC)

GokuMarket Credit (CURRENCY:GMC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One GokuMarket Credit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00000831 BTC on major exchanges. GokuMarket Credit has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and $939,977.00 worth of GokuMarket Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GokuMarket Credit has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GokuMarket Credit Coin Profile

GokuMarket Credit (CRYPTO:GMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2014. GokuMarket Credit’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,155,000 coins. The official website for GokuMarket Credit is www.gokumarket.com . The official message board for GokuMarket Credit is www.instagram.com/gokumarketofficial . GokuMarket Credit’s official Twitter account is @GokuMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gridmaster Coin (GMC) is a peer to peer crypto currency that is built with the latest technologies in crypto currency such as Dynamic Proof of Stake, Anonymous transactions, Masternodes and Encrypted Messaging. Further developments will focus on building platforms and utilities that bridge the merchant-consumer gap whilst enabling the wider audience to use the digital currency in their everyday lives. “

GokuMarket Credit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GokuMarket Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GokuMarket Credit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GokuMarket Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

