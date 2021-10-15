Gold Poker (GPKR) Trading Down 14.9% Over Last Week

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded up 24% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 15th. Gold Poker has a total market cap of $19,259.85 and $55.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. One Gold Poker coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Gold Poker

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Buying and Selling Gold Poker

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

