Golden Goose (GOLD) Achieves Market Cap of $516,005.66

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. One Golden Goose coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Golden Goose has a total market capitalization of $516,005.66 and approximately $127,556.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Golden Goose alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00067679 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.26 or 0.00112268 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00071899 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,864.25 or 0.99930427 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,776.06 or 0.06303315 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Golden Goose Coin Profile

Golden Goose was first traded on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Golden Goose Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golden Goose should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Golden Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golden Goose and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.