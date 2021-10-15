GoldFund (GFUN) Achieves Market Cap of $189,424.66

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 15th. Over the last week, GoldFund has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. GoldFund has a total market capitalization of $189,424.66 and approximately $68.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldFund coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004177 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007115 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000019 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000156 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About GoldFund

GFUN is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

