Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Sold by Family Management Corp

Family Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the period. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSLC. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,190.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

GSLC traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,149. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.63 and a twelve month high of $91.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.96.

