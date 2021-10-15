Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN) Shares Up 1.2%

Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN) shot up 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.04 and last traded at $61.04. 4,122 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 26,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.29.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,030,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,237,000 after purchasing an additional 170,117 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 197.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 22,760 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 103.2% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 18,299 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 65,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares during the last quarter.

