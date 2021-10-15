Goose Finance (EGG) Achieves Market Cap of $727,727.79

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One Goose Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000677 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Goose Finance has a market capitalization of $727,727.79 and approximately $191,726.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Goose Finance has traded up 12.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00044153 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.71 or 0.00205164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.48 or 0.00092177 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Goose Finance Coin Profile

Goose Finance (CRYPTO:EGG) is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial . Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling Goose Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goose Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goose Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

