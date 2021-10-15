Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.18

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.18 and last traded at $13.92, with a volume of 4884 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.51.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOSS. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 13.91, a quick ratio of 13.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.21.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). On average, analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 102,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 193.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

About Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.