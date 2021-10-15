Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 804,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Graco worth $60,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Graco by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in Graco by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 20,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

GGG stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.41. 18,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,463. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.65 and a fifty-two week high of $80.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.42.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $507.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.01 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 31.42%. Graco’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $1,020,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $199,941.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,944.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

