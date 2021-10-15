Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Position Boosted by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 177.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,322,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,766,054 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 1.41% of Graphic Packaging worth $78,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 108.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 102,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 53,508 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 21.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 12.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 278,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after buying an additional 31,552 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 32.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 662,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,005,000 after buying an additional 161,205 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 21.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 6,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Shares of GPK stock opened at $19.69 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

Several brokerages have commented on GPK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.54.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.