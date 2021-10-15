Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) Major Shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara Purchases 2,300 Shares

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara acquired 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $28,727.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Biocapital L.P. Samsara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 13th, Biocapital L.P. Samsara purchased 45,400 shares of Graphite Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.22 per share, with a total value of $600,188.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Biocapital L.P. Samsara purchased 75,000 shares of Graphite Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $984,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Biocapital L.P. Samsara purchased 61,475 shares of Graphite Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.83 per share, with a total value of $850,199.25.

Shares of GRPH stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $12.78. The stock had a trading volume of 284,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,901. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.29. Graphite Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.42 and a 52-week high of $34.00.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($3.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($3.16). As a group, research analysts forecast that Graphite Bio, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the second quarter valued at $237,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the second quarter valued at $1,126,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the second quarter valued at $8,098,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,305,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GRPH shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Graphite Bio Company Profile

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

