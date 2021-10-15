Graphlinq Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $519,918.00 (GLQ)

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Graphlinq Protocol has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Graphlinq Protocol has a market cap of $9.72 million and approximately $519,918.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00043743 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.62 or 0.00205550 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.35 or 0.00092359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

About Graphlinq Protocol

Graphlinq Protocol (CRYPTO:GLQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

