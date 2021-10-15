GravityCoin Trading Up 13.5% This Week (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One GravityCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. GravityCoin has a total market cap of $15,876.44 and approximately $2.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00072648 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.31 or 0.00111119 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00070922 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,488.46 or 1.00028772 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,823.38 or 0.06219837 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002637 BTC.

GravityCoin Coin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,454,743 coins. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

