Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Holdings Lifted by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 892,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 66,700 shares during the period. Great Ajax makes up 2.1% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 3.88% of Great Ajax worth $11,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Great Ajax by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Great Ajax by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 188,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 25,547 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Great Ajax by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 88,900 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Great Ajax during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in Great Ajax by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 193,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 11,959 shares during the last quarter. 70.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Shares of NYSE AJX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.14. The company had a trading volume of 651 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,993. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Great Ajax Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $14.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.77.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Great Ajax had a net margin of 62.49% and a return on equity of 10.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Great Ajax Corp. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.32%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AJX. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.