Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Shares Purchased by Family Management Corp

Family Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,753 shares during the period. Great Ajax accounts for about 1.1% of Family Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Family Management Corp owned about 1.38% of Great Ajax worth $4,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Great Ajax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AJX. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Shares of NYSE AJX traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.21. 650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,993. Great Ajax Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $14.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Great Ajax had a net margin of 62.49% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Research analysts predict that Great Ajax Corp. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

